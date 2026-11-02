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Nippon Steel Trading to acquire CLN Slovakia to expand European steel processing operations

Monday, 02 November 2026 12:07:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan's Nippon Steel Trading has announced an agreement to acquire all shares of steel service center CLN Slovakia from Italy's CLN Group through its subsidiary Nippon Steel Trading Austria GmbH, strengthening its steel distribution and processing operations in Europe.

Automotive processing capacity of 220,000 mt

Established in 2007, CLN Slovakia operates within Nippon Steel Slovakia's steelworks in Košice and has approximately 220,000 mt of steel processing capacity. The company processes coils into narrow strips and sheets, primarily serving automotive manufacturers and their suppliers.

Acquisition to strengthen regional supply chains

The transaction will support Nippon Steel Trading's expansion in the automotive, construction and industrial machinery, home appliance and solar energy sectors.

Tags: Slovakia European Union M&A 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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