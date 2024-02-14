Nippon Steel and Slovakian government hold talks on US Steel Košice’s future

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 15:21:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation and the government of Slovakia have started discussions over the future of Slovakia-based US Steel Košice, a subsidiary of US steelmaker United States Steel Corporation (US Steel), according to a statement issued by US Steel Košice. The parties also discussed Nippon Steel’s current view on its plans in the region.

The conclusions of the discussions have not been disclosed. Nippon Steel expects to complete the acquisition of US Steel in the second or third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Once the transaction is completed, the company will evaluate the feasibility of its plans for US Steel Košice.