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Kıraç Galvaniz achieves 75.8 percent of its 2026 revenue target in Jan-Sept

Monday, 02 November 2026 11:49:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel galvanizing company Kıraç Galvaniz has announced its consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2026.

The company's revenue increased by 184.4 percent year on year to TRY 6.07 billion ($121.5 million), while its net profit rose by 144.4 percent to TRY 1.96 billion ($39.2 million). With its nine-month revenue, Kıraç Galvaniz achieved 75.8 percent of its full-year revenue target of TRY 8 billion ($160.1 million) for 2026.

In the January-September period, Kıraç Galvaniz's operating profit increased by 535.3 percent from TRY 342.5 million ($6.9 million) to TRY 2.18 billion ($43.6 million), while its EBITDA amounted to TRY 2.26 billion ($45.2 million). Its EBITDA margin rose from approximately 24 percent to 37 percent.

The company, which exports to approximately 30 countries, recorded export revenue of TRY 2.44 billion ($48.8 million) in the first nine months, with overseas sales accounting for approximately 40 percent of its total revenue.

Construction of new production facility in Bursa targeted for completion by year-end

Kıraç Galvaniz is constructing a new production facility in the Başköy neighborhood of Nilüfer district in Bursa to develop its production infrastructure and diversify its product range, particularly for strategic sectors such as energy and defense.

Construction of the facility is targeted for completion by the end of 2026. The company is expected to announce its production start-up schedule separately once the timelines for machinery and equipment installation, necessary permits, testing and commissioning processes have been finalized.

Tags: Turkey Europe Fin. Reports 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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