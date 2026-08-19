Turkey's İDÇ cuts net loss in H1 2026, export sales rise 52%

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (İDÇ) has announced its financial and operational results for the first half this year.

In the given period, the company registered a net loss of TRY 529.36 million ($11.04 million), narrowing from a net loss of TRY 949.28 million in the first half of 2025, while its sales revenues decreased by 5.6 percent year on year to TRY 33.95 billion ($708,214). In addition, İDÇ reported an operating loss of TRY 2.16 billion ($45.06 million) for the first six months of the year, compared to an operating profit of TRY 267.42 million in the same period of 2025.

In the January-June period, the company's steel billet output decreased by one percent year on year to 1.09 million mt, while its rebar production totaled 519,037 mt, rising by four percent. Meanwhile, 192,109 mt of rebar was produced by İDÇ's contractual partners in the given period, down four percent year on year. The company's steel section production decreased by four percent year on year to 146,229 mt. Overall finished steel production in the given period increased by one percent year on year to 857,375 mt.

In the first half, the company's finished steel sales increased by two percent year on year to 863,832 mt, while its billet sales rose by 18 percent to 276,599 mt. İDÇ's export sales increased by 52 percent year on year to 435,872 mt, compared to 287,358 mt in the corresponding period of 2025. The company generated $254.28 million from exports during the first six months of 2026, increasing by 31 percent year on year.

İDÇ stated that the new steelmaking facility commissioned in previous years has doubled its steel production capacity, providing the company with greater potential to sell billet in the coming years. In addition, investments aimed at doubling the solar power generation capacity of the group's energy business have been completed. The company expects to achieve stronger financial results in 2026 and the following years based on its projections.