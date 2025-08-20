Turkey’s İDÇ narrows net loss, boosts sales revenues in H1 2025

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (İDÇ) has announced its financial and operational results for the first half this year.

In the given period the company registered a net loss of TRY 718.55 million ($17.56 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 3.14 billion in the first half of 2024, while its sales revenues rose by 10.7 percent year on year to TRY 27.21 billion ($664.96 million). In addition, İDÇ reported an operating profit of TRY 202.42 million ($4.95 million) for the first six months of the year, compared to an operating loss of TRY 1.75 billion in the same period of 2024.

In the January-June period, the company’s steel billet output increased by 39.0 percent to 1.1 million mt, while its rebar production totaled 499,584 mt, growing by 10.0 percent, both year on year. Besides, 199,260 mt of rebar was also produced by İDÇ’s contractual partners in the given period, with a year-on-year increase of 11.0 percent. In the given period, it produced 152,230 mt of steel sections, up by six percent year on year.

In the first half, the company’s finished steel sales moved up by 12.0 percent to 848,631 mt, while its export sales advanced by 109.0 percent to 287,358 mt, both year on year.