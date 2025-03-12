 |  Login 
Turkey-based IDC reports net loss for 2024

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 16:43:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (IDC) has announced its financial and operational results for 2024.

In the given year, the company registered a net loss of TRY 2.43 billion ($66.40 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 2.03 billion in 2023, while its sales revenues declined by 8.2 percent year on year to TRY 46.54 billion ($1.27 billion). In addition, IDC reported an operating loss of TRY 2.81 billion ($76.75 million) in 2024, compared to an operating profit of TRY 1.02 billion in the previous year.

IDC said that its steel billet output in 2024 rose by 29.0 percent to 1.82 million mt, while its rebar production totaled 997,218 mt, increasing by 10.0 percent, both year on year. Additionally, 379,550 mt of rebar was also produced by the company’s contractual partners, with a year-on-year increase of six percent. In the given period, the company produced 296,121 mt of steel sections, up by 10.0 percent year on year.

In 2024, IDC’s finished steel sales went up by 15.0 percent to 1.65 million mt, while its export sales moved down by 11.0 percent to 314,729 mt, both year on year.


Tags: Rebar Billet Longs Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports İDÇ 

