AlGioshy Steel calls on Egypt to reconsider provisional AD duties on import billet

On September 25, Egypt-based steelmaker AlGioshy Steel issued a statement regarding the impact on the company of the Egyptian government’s decision to impose provisional dumping duties on imported billet.

Egypt announced a 16.2 percent provisional safeguard duty, with a minimum of EGP 4,613/mt, effective for 200 days starting from September 14, 2025, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Islam AlGioshy, CEO of the company, said, “While we acknowledge the declared objective of this decision, which is to protect the national industry, we express our objection to its timing.”

According to the company’s statement, the local market continues to suffer from a clear gap between demand and the actual production capacity of operating billet plants, which remains insufficient to cover the needs of rebar producers.

Market impact

Price surge: following the decision, local billet prices jumped by 3,000 EGP/mt, with some producers increasing prices by an additional EGP 2,000/mt.

Quality concerns: several billet plants rely on outdated induction furnace technology, producing substandard material. Despite 14 new plants being regularized this year, some lack compliance with essential technical standards.

Rebar costs rising: the increase in billet prices has led to higher rebar production costs, ultimately burdening end-consumers with additional costs.

Warning that if conditions persist, some rebar manufacturers may be forced to halt operations due to the rising cost of production and the inability to operate at full capacity, threatening supply chains and national infrastructure projects, Mr. AlGioshy said, “If the aim is to protect the national industry, why did some domestic billet producers raise prices immediately after its issuance? Such practices neither serve the market nor achieve the desired stability, but rather exacerbate the burdens placed on both producers and consumers.”

The company emphasized that dumping duties should only be implemented once local billet production can fully cover market needs. Additionally, producers must commit to fair pricing to maintain stability. The company called for a reconsideration of the timing and mechanisms of this decision to ensure a balance between protecting domestic producers, maintaining market stability, and guaranteeing the sustainability of operating factories.