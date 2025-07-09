 |  Login 
India’s Jeevaka Industries partners with Primetals for high-speed rebar mill in Hyderabad

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 15:13:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Indian steel manufacturer Jeevaka Industries Private Limited is taking a major step toward expanding its steel production capacity with the construction of a new mill in Hyderabad, Telangana, according to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies. The company has awarded a contract to Primetals to supply key equipment, including a 3-strand billet caster and a high-speed rebar outlet. Operations at the new facility are expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

Project scope and equipment details

The core components of the project are designed to increase production efficiency while maintaining product quality. Key equipment includes:

Component Description
Billet Caster 3-strand, 100–200 mm square sections
Ladle Car Capacity 50 mt
Rebar Annual Capacity 350,000 metric tons
Rebar Diameter Range 8–40 mm
Max Rolling Speed 45 m/s, placing it one of the fastest rebar mills globally
Mill Type 8-stand no-twist mill with eDrive & automation

Advanced technological features

The no-twist mill incorporates eDrive technology, which uses advanced electrical drives and motor systems with individually-driven stands to provide enhanced processing flexibility while reducing capital and operational expenses. The cooling system offers precise temperature control throughout the rolling process to ensure product quality. Additional equipment includes a pre-no-twist mill shear, a divide shear, a cooling system, delivery pipes, two bar-braking pinch rolls, and a rotary entry system.

The installation of this state-of-the-art equipment will significantly enhance Jeevaka Industries’ production capabilities, opening the door to new market opportunities across India.


