﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices stable, but more mills cutting production

Local Indian rebar prices have largely remained unchanged during the past week, but industry reports indicate a further deepening of distress

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.