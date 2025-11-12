Turkey-based IDC reports lower net loss and higher revenues in Jan-Sept 2025

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (IDC) has announced its financial and operational results for the first nine months of 2025.

In the given period, the company reported a net loss of TRY 621.70 million ($14.72 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 4.50 billion in the first nine months of 2024, while its sales revenues increased by 7.5 percent year on year to TRY 45.98 billion ($1.09 billion). In addition, IDC recorded an operating profit of TRY 393.30 million ($9.31 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 3.93 billion in the same period of the previous year.

In the January-September period of this year, the company’s steel billet output increased by 19.0 percent to 1.63 million mt, while its rebar production totaled 786,408 mt, up by eight percent, both on year-on-year basis. Additionally, 301,212 mt of rebar was also produced by IDC’s contractual partners in the given period, with a year-on-year increase of seven percent. In the given period, the company produced 229,804 mt of steel sections, up by seven percent year on year.

In the first nine months, IDC’s finished steel sales advanced by six percent to 1.28 million mt, while export sales grew by 103.0 percent to 439,763 mt, both on year-or-year basis.