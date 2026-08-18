Turkey's Yükselen Çelik returns to profit in H1 2026

Turkish steelmaker Yükselen Çelik has announced its financial results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of TRY 54.32 million ($1.13 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 123.16 million recorded in the first half of 2025. In the first half, Yükselen Çelik reported an operating profit of TRY 126.54 million ($2.64 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 68.64 million in the same period last year, while its sales revenue increased by 32.2 percent year on year to TRY 838.85 million ($17.5 million).

In its report, Yükselen Çelik cited fluctuations in steel prices among the risks facing the industry. The company stated that sudden declines in steel prices could lead to a depreciation in the value of existing inventories, while periods of rising prices could result in higher costs.

The company also pointed out that, since a significant portion of the raw materials used in Turkey's steel industry is imported, fluctuations in exchange rates could have an impact on the cost of goods sold and inventory costs.

Potential changes in environmental regulations were also cited among the risks that could affect Yükselen Çelik's operations. The company stated that possible environmental regulations concerning the special steel industry could have an impact on its operations and revenues.