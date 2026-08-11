Turkey's Ekinciler posts lower net profit despite higher revenues in H1 2026

İskenderun-based Turkish steelmaker Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company registered a net profit of TRY 323.37 million ($6.77 million), decreasing by 1.9 percent year on year, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 11.80 billion ($247.17 million), increasing by 28.2 percent compared to the first half of the previous year. In addition, Ekinciler's operating profit decreased by 19.6 percent year on year to TRY 267.41 million ($5.60 million).

In the first half, the company's domestic sales revenues increased by 14.5 percent year on year to TRY 10.24 billion ($214.45 million), while its export sales revenues rose by 559.9 percent year on year to TRY 1.53 billion ($32.05 million).

In the January-June period, Ekinciler's reinforcing bar sales revenues increased by 10.3 percent year on year to TRY 8.05 billion ($168.62 million), while its steel billet sales revenues rose by 103.5 percent year on year to TRY 3.57 billion ($74.78 million).

The company operates a production facility with an annual capacity of 1.3 million mt in the İskenderun Gulf and produces reinforcing bars in sizes ranging from 8 mm to 50 mm.