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India's LMEL sees consolidated net profit rise by 165% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 11:39:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 17.26 billion ($181.09 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 165 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 11.

The company reported a total revenue of INR 73.54 billion ($771.62 million) in the given quarter, up 208 percent year on year.

Reporting on its operational performance during the first quarter, LMEL said that iron ore production totaled 6.05 million mt, a rise of 53 percent, while direct reduction iron (DRI) output was up 131 percent to 182,000 mt, year on year. Pellet production was recorded at 1.7 million mt, almost the same as in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

LMEL is engaged in iron ore mining, direct reduced iron (DRI) production and power generation, operating three verticals of sponge iron, mining and power generation in Maharashtra.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining Fin. Reports 

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