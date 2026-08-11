India's LMEL sees consolidated net profit rise by 165% in Q1 FY 2026-27

India's Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 17.26 billion ($181.09 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 165 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 11.

The company reported a total revenue of INR 73.54 billion ($771.62 million) in the given quarter, up 208 percent year on year.

Reporting on its operational performance during the first quarter, LMEL said that iron ore production totaled 6.05 million mt, a rise of 53 percent, while direct reduction iron (DRI) output was up 131 percent to 182,000 mt, year on year. Pellet production was recorded at 1.7 million mt, almost the same as in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

LMEL is engaged in iron ore mining, direct reduced iron (DRI) production and power generation, operating three verticals of sponge iron, mining and power generation in Maharashtra.