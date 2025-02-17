 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s SMIOL sees 1,416% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

Monday, 17 February 2025 09:53:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Sandur Manganese and Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 1374.80 million ($15.89 million) during the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 1,416 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, February 17.

The company achieved operational revenues of INR 9518.70 million ($110.04 million) during the quarter, a rise of 522 percent year on year.

During the quarter, iron ore sales surged to 983,000 mt, up from 148,000 mt in the corresponding third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Production during the quarter was reported at 1.017 million mt, a rise of 157 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Fin. Reports Production 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 17, 2025

17 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Port Hedland and Dampier ports reopen after cyclone threat

17 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 14, 2025

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest reports higher crude steel and pig iron output for 2024

14 Feb | Steel News

Vale will launch expansion of Carajás iron ore production

14 Feb | Steel News

Iron ore price retreats today, but performs better than steel due to cyclone in Australia

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ports Hedland and Dampier halt operations due to severe cyclone

13 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 12.6 percent in 2024

13 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 12, 2025

12 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 11, 2025

11 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials