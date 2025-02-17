India’s SMIOL sees 1,416% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

India’s Sandur Manganese and Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 1374.80 million ($15.89 million) during the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 1,416 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, February 17.

The company achieved operational revenues of INR 9518.70 million ($110.04 million) during the quarter, a rise of 522 percent year on year.

During the quarter, iron ore sales surged to 983,000 mt, up from 148,000 mt in the corresponding third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Production during the quarter was reported at 1.017 million mt, a rise of 157 percent year on year.