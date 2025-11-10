India’s SMIOL sees 331% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2025-26, to diversify into steel and energy sectors

India’s Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 1.38 billion ($15.61 million) in the second quarter (April-September) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 330.99 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, November 10.

The company achieved total sales revenue of INR 12.32 billion ($138.94 million) in the given period, a rise of 373.52 percent year on year.

SMIOL also announced plans to invest an estimated INR 20 billion ($225 million) to diversify into the steel and energy sectors, including construction of a coke over plant, a captive power plant and a ferroalloy production facility.