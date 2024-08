Indian government-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited reported a net loss of INR 507.20 million ($6 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2024-25, lower than the INR 580.40 million ($6.90 million) net loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Thursday, August 15.

The company achieved total sales of INR 1.47 billion ($17.54 million) in the given quarter, a decline of 70.61 percent year on year.