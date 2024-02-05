India’s MOIL Limited sees 37% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Monday, 05 February 2024 11:43:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 541 million ($6.50 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-24, up 37 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, February 5.

The company reported a total income of INR 3.29 billion ($39.62 million), a rise of two percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

During the third quarter, MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 1.27 million mt, marking a growth of 41 percent year on year, the statement said.