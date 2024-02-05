﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees 37% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Monday, 05 February 2024 11:43:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 541 million ($6.50 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-24, up 37 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, February 5.

The company reported a total income of INR 3.29 billion ($39.62 million), a rise of two percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

During the third quarter, MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 1.27 million mt, marking a growth of 41 percent year on year, the statement said.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Fin. Reports Production 

Similar articles

Local Chinese manganese ore prices mostly stable, with some upticks

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland triples in November from October

03 Jan | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited achieves highest ever manganese ore output in 2023

25 Dec | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices follow stable trend

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited sees 35% rise in manganese ore output in November

05 Dec | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited cuts price of manganese ore for December deliveries

01 Dec | Steel News

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 60 percent in Oct from Sept

17 Nov | Steel News

India’s MOIL reports 48% rise in manganese ore output in October

06 Nov | Steel News

India’s MOIL revises prices of manganese ore for Nov-Dec deliveries

01 Nov | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices decrease slightly

24 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials