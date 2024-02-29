Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 25.9 percent in January

Thursday, 29 February 2024 16:11:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 252,184 metric tons, up 25.9 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month the destinations for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland were China and Malaysia, with China accounting for 80 percent of total shipments.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.