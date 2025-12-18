Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 4.2 percent in November 2025

In November this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 146,000 metric tons, down 4.2 percent month on month and up by 75.9 year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China accounted for 65 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by India with 20.5 percent, Malaysia with 7.5 percent and Indonesia with seven percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.