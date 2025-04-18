 |  Login 
Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 122.2 percent in March from February

Friday, 18 April 2025 15:01:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 120,000 metric tons, up 122.2 percent month on month and 9.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 58.3 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Malaysia with 23.3 percent, Vietnam with 13.7 percent and South Korea with 4.7 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


