 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Manganese ore...

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 0.3 percent in August 2025 from July

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 12:57:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 181,000 metric tons, down 0.3 percent month on month and up 24 year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 68.8 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by India and Indonesia with each 11 percent, Malaysia with 6.1 percent and South Korea with three percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese manganese ore prices mostly stable

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited begins manganese ore exports with maiden sales to Indonesia

18 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese manganese ore prices stable

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices stable or up slightly

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices decrease slightly again

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 16.2 percent in July 2025 from June

27 Aug | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices indicate further slight declines

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese manganese ore prices decrease slightly

19 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese manganese ore prices increase slightly

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese manganese ore prices mostly stable, some upticks seen

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials