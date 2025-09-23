Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 0.3 percent in August 2025 from July

In August this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 181,000 metric tons, down 0.3 percent month on month and up 24 year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 68.8 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by India and Indonesia with each 11 percent, Malaysia with 6.1 percent and South Korea with three percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.