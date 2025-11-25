 |  Login 
Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 45.1 percent in Oct 2025 from Sept

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 12:16:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 152,408 metric tons, up 45.1 percent month on month and 49.4 year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 68.9 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by India with 17 percent, Malaysia with 7.2 percent and Indonesia with 6.9 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


