 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Manganese ore...

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 76.8 percent in January from December

Friday, 21 February 2025 12:04:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 102,522 metric tons, up 76.8 percent month on month and down 59.3 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 65.9 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Australia with 29.3 percent and Japan with 4.9 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic manganese ore prices fall sharply

18 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices keep rising strongly

11 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited sees 17% rise in manganese ore output in January

04 Feb | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for all grades of manganese ore for February deliveries

03 Feb | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices continue to increase

21 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 30.1% in Dec from Nov

16 Jan | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices move up sharply

14 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL eyes manganese exploration and mining project in Gabon

08 Jan | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices move up slightly

07 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited sees manganese ore production rise 4.5% in April-December

03 Jan | Steel News