Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 76.8 percent in January from December

In January this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 102,522 metric tons, up 76.8 percent month on month and down 59.3 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 65.9 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Australia with 29.3 percent and Japan with 4.9 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.