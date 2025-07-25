Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 90.6 percent in June 2025 from May

In June this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 156,302 metric tons, up 90.6 percent month on month and 51.5 year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 67.2 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Malaysia with 26.1 percent, South Korea with 3.5 percent and Indonesia with 3.2 percent.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.