 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Manganese...

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 47.4 percent in February from January

Monday, 24 March 2025 11:40:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 53,950 metric tons, down 47.4 percent month on month and 48.6 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 83.3 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Malaysia with the rest.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese manganese ore prices decrease further

25 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices decrease

18 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices increase slightly

11 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices decrease slightly

04 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited sees 1% rise in manganese ore output in February

03 Mar | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for all grades of manganese ore for March deliveries

03 Mar | Steel News

Odisha government approves auction of 10 mineral blocks

27 Feb | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices stable or up slightly

25 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 76.8 percent in January from December

21 Feb | Steel News

Chinese domestic manganese ore prices fall sharply

18 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials