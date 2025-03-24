Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 47.4 percent in February from January

In February this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 53,950 metric tons, down 47.4 percent month on month and 48.6 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China made up 83.3 percent of total manganese ore shipments, followed by Malaysia with the rest.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.