India’s MOIL Limited sees 4% rise in manganese ore output in Q3 FY 2025-26

Indian government-run manganese ore miner MOIL Limited achieved ore production of 477,000 mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 3.7 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year and the highest output in any previous third quarter since its inception, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 6.

The company said that cumulative manganese ore production during the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26 stood at 1.421 million mt, a rise of 6.8 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

MOIL Limited attributed the improved physical performance to focused mine planning, better operational discipline, enhanced mechanization and the consistent efforts of the workforce.