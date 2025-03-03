 |  Login 
India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for all grades of manganese ore for March deliveries

Monday, 03 March 2025 09:45:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India government-run miner MOIL Limited has hiked prices of all grade of manganese ore for March deliveries, with immediate effect, according to a company statement on Monday, March 3.

The prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content of 44 percent and above have been increased by 10 percent.

Prices of all other ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content below 44 percent have been increased by 6.5 percent.

The prices of all chemical grades have been increased by 6.5 percent.


