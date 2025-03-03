 |  Login 
India’s MOIL Limited sees 1% rise in manganese ore output in February

Monday, 03 March 2025 12:52:16 (GMT+3)

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 153,000 mt in February 2025, a marginal rise of 1.3 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, March 3.

While the company claimed that it was the highest-ever output achieved in a month of February of any year, it was lower than the 160,000 mt ore produced in January this year.

In February, MOIL Limited achieved exploratory core drilling of 11,455 meters, scaling an impressive growth of 43 percent year on year, the company said.


