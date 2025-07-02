India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for all grades of manganese ore except silico-manganese

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited has increased prices of all grades of manganese ore for July deliveries except the price of silico-manganese grade (SMGR), company sources said on Wednesday, July 2.

The company increased the price for manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above by two percent and also hiked the price of ore grade with Mn content below 44 percent by two percent.

Similarly, the price of chemical grade ore used in chemical processing has also been hiked by two percent.

However, the price of SGMR has been kept unchanged for the month.