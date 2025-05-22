 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Dubna...

Dubna iron ore mines in India’s Odisha state start production

Thursday, 22 May 2025 15:21:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The mining arm of the government of the Indian state of Odisha, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC), has commenced production from its Dubna iron ore mines, a state government statement said on Thursday, May 22.

The Dubna mines with 25.77 million mt of iron ore reserves will produce an estimated 3 million mt of iron ore per year, the statement said.

The resource block also has estimated reserves of 2.6 million mt of manganese ore with production per year expected to be 0.05 million mt.

The Odisha government has directed OMC to plan construction of a pellet plant to ensure higher value addition to output from the mine, a government official said.


Tags: Iron Ore Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

Similar articles

Odisha government approves auction of 10 mineral blocks

27 Feb | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees manganese ore production rise 4.5% in April-December

03 Jan | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices of all grades of manganese ore

02 Jan | Steel News

Goa auction of 18 idle iron ore dumps attracts interest of 173 mining companies

02 Jan | Steel News

India’s iron ore production rises by nine percent in April-July

04 Sep | Steel News

India’s SMIOL secures approval to extract iron ore from its manganese and iron ore mine

02 Sep | Steel News

Odisha to auction 30 mineral blocks in FY 2024-25

02 Sep | Steel News

India’s iron ore output rises by 10 percent in Q1 FY 2024-25

02 Aug | Steel News

India’s iron ore output up 2% in April-May, manganese ore up 17%

01 Jul | Steel News

India’s SMIOL to ramp up manganese and iron ore mining capacities

29 Apr | Steel News