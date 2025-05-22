Dubna iron ore mines in India’s Odisha state start production

The mining arm of the government of the Indian state of Odisha, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC), has commenced production from its Dubna iron ore mines, a state government statement said on Thursday, May 22.

The Dubna mines with 25.77 million mt of iron ore reserves will produce an estimated 3 million mt of iron ore per year, the statement said.

The resource block also has estimated reserves of 2.6 million mt of manganese ore with production per year expected to be 0.05 million mt.

The Odisha government has directed OMC to plan construction of a pellet plant to ensure higher value addition to output from the mine, a government official said.