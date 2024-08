India’s iron production has been recorded at 79 million mt in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2024-25, up 9.7 percent year on year, according to provisional data released by the ministry of mines on Friday, August 2.

The data showed that India’s manganese ore production was one million mt during the first quarter, up 11 percent, and its limestone output was 116 million mt, a rise of 1.8 percent, both year on year.