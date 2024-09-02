 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s SMIOL secures approval to extract iron ore from its manganese and iron ore mine

Monday, 02 September 2024 15:52:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIOL) has been granted environmental clearance by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) to commence iron ore production from its Ramghad manganese and iron ore mine, a company statement said on Monday, September 2.

The environmental clearance will permit SMIOL to extract 0.216 million mt per year of iron ore from the Ramghad mine. The company will maintain its production of manganese ore from the mine at 0.05 million mt per year, according to the clearance.

Additionally, the environmental clearance allows for the handling of 0.327 million mt of previously stocked incidental iron ore within the next two years.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in mining of low phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka. It also manufactures ferroalloys (silico-manganese) at its plant in Vyasankare, near Hospet, Karnataka.


Tags: Manganese Ore Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

Similar articles

Odisha to auction 30 mineral blocks in FY 2024-25

02 Sep | Steel News

India’s iron ore output rises by 10 percent in Q1 FY 2024-25

02 Aug | Steel News

India’s iron ore output up 2% in April-May, manganese ore up 17%

01 Jul | Steel News

India’s SMIOL to ramp up manganese and iron ore mining capacities

29 Apr | Steel News

India’s mineral output increases by 12.3 percent in August

24 Oct | Steel News

India’s mineral output up 5.1 percent in April

24 Jul | Steel News

Government of Indian state Madhya Pradesh puts up 51 mineral blocks for auction

18 Jul | Steel News

India’s mineral output up seven percent in March

19 May | Steel News

India’s mineral output increases by 10 percent in December

20 Feb | Steel News

Indian mineral production rises by 9.7% in November

18 Jan | Steel News