India’s SMIOL secures approval to extract iron ore from its manganese and iron ore mine

India’s Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIOL) has been granted environmental clearance by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) to commence iron ore production from its Ramghad manganese and iron ore mine, a company statement said on Monday, September 2.

The environmental clearance will permit SMIOL to extract 0.216 million mt per year of iron ore from the Ramghad mine. The company will maintain its production of manganese ore from the mine at 0.05 million mt per year, according to the clearance.

Additionally, the environmental clearance allows for the handling of 0.327 million mt of previously stocked incidental iron ore within the next two years.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in mining of low phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka. It also manufactures ferroalloys (silico-manganese) at its plant in Vyasankare, near Hospet, Karnataka.