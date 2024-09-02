 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Odisha...

Odisha to auction 30 mineral blocks in FY 2024-25

Monday, 02 September 2024 09:47:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha will put 30 mineral blocks up for auction in the current financial year of 2024-25, state minister of steel and mines Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, informed the legislative assembly on Friday, August 30.

Of the 30 blocks, 25 are virgin blocks, while five others are lease-expired blocks, he said.

The lease-expired mineral blocks which are kept ready for auction are Koira iron ore block, Roida-I iron ore and manganese block, Putulipani ron ore block, and Jalahuri iron ore and manganese block.

Six virgin blocks including Jhumka-Pathiriposhi West iron ore block, Karlapat bauxite block, Nunapaimali bauxite block, Orahuri manganese and iron ore block, Bhanjikususm manganese block and Roida-D manganese block are also kept ready for auction, he said.


Tags: Manganese Ore Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

India’s SMIOL secures approval to extract iron ore from its manganese and iron ore mine

02 Sep | Steel News

India’s iron ore output rises by 10 percent in Q1 FY 2024-25

02 Aug | Steel News

India’s iron ore output up 2% in April-May, manganese ore up 17%

01 Jul | Steel News

India’s SMIOL to ramp up manganese and iron ore mining capacities

29 Apr | Steel News

India’s mineral output increases by 12.3 percent in August

24 Oct | Steel News

India’s mineral output up 5.1 percent in April

24 Jul | Steel News

Government of Indian state Madhya Pradesh puts up 51 mineral blocks for auction

18 Jul | Steel News

India’s mineral output up seven percent in March

19 May | Steel News

India’s mineral output increases by 10 percent in December

20 Feb | Steel News

Indian mineral production rises by 9.7% in November

18 Jan | Steel News