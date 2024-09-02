Odisha to auction 30 mineral blocks in FY 2024-25

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha will put 30 mineral blocks up for auction in the current financial year of 2024-25, state minister of steel and mines Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, informed the legislative assembly on Friday, August 30.

Of the 30 blocks, 25 are virgin blocks, while five others are lease-expired blocks, he said.

The lease-expired mineral blocks which are kept ready for auction are Koira iron ore block, Roida-I iron ore and manganese block, Putulipani ron ore block, and Jalahuri iron ore and manganese block.

Six virgin blocks including Jhumka-Pathiriposhi West iron ore block, Karlapat bauxite block, Nunapaimali bauxite block, Orahuri manganese and iron ore block, Bhanjikususm manganese block and Roida-D manganese block are also kept ready for auction, he said.