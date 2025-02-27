Odisha government approves auction of 10 mineral blocks

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved the auction of 10 mineral blocks, mostly iron ore and manganese ore, government sources said on Thursday, February 27.

The approval of the auction of the mineral blocks followed a pause by the state government in approving new auctions in view of the depressed outlook for the mineral sector, the sources said.

The government has approved the auction of four iron ore mines - Koira in the Sundargarh district, and Roida-1, Putulipani and Jalahuri in the Keonjhar district, whose lease periods expired in 2021.

Jhumka-Pathiriposhi West iron ore block in Sundargarh is a virgin mine which is being put up for auction.

Three blocks with a mix of deposits of iron ore and manganese located at Orahuri, Bhanjikususm in Sundargarh, and Roida-D in the Keonjhar district have also been approved.

The government has also given permission for the auction of two virgin bauxite blocks at Karlapat in the Kalahandi district and Nunapaimali in the Rayagada district, the sources said.