India’s JSPL wins auction for iron ore and manganese block in Odisha

Monday, 07 July 2025 16:36:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has bagged a 50-year mining lease for the Roida-I iron ore and manganese block in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Friday, July 4.

The company has secured a letter of intent (LoI) from the Odisha government for the grant of the mining lease, the statement said.

Spread across 104.84 hectares, this mineral resource significantly enhances JSPL’s raw material security and underscores the company's commitment to integrated and sustainable steel production in India's mineral-rich eastern corridor, the statement added.

"This mining lease is a critical enabler for our long-term vision of self-reliant steel production. With the Roida-I block, we are significantly bolstering our iron ore and manganese supply base, which will ensure operational stability, cost efficiency, and support our growth plans," JSPL, executive director, Pankaj Malhan, said.

The LoI from the Odisha government follows JSPL’s successful participation in the e-auction held on June 6, 2025, where the company emerged as the `preferred bidder’, in line with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015.


Tags: Iron Ore Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 

