India’s iron ore production rises by nine percent in April-July

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 14:55:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s iron ore production during the April-July period of the fiscal year 2024-25 has been estimated at 98 million mt, up 8.9 percent year on year, according to the provisional data released by the ministry of mines on Wednesday, September 4.

The data also showed manganese production at 1.3 million mt in the April-July period, a rise of 18.2 percent, and limestone production at an estimated 150 million mt, a rise of 0.7 percent, year on year.

The continued growth in production of iron ore and limestone in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industries like steel and cement, the ministry statement said.


