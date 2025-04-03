 |  Login 
India’s MOIL Limited achieves highest-ever annual manganese ore output in FY 2024-25

Thursday, 03 April 2025 09:30:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 1.802 million mt in the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 2.7 percent year on year, a government statement said on Thursday, April 3.

“MOIL Limited achieved its highest-ever annual manganese ore production in 2024-25 and marked remarkable milestones across all key performance indicators,” the statement said.

The company registered a 3.3 percent year-on-year rise in manganese ore sales to 1.587 million mt during the fiscal year.

Ferromanganese production rose by 18 percent year on year to 12,000 mt, according to the statement.


