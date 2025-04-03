India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices for all manganese ore grades for April deliveries

Indian government-run MOIL Limited has hiked prices for all grades of manganese ores for April deliveries, a company statement said on Thursday, April 3.

The company has increased the price for manganese ore with Mn content 44 percent and above by three percent and the price for ore with Mn content less than 44 percent by 0.5 percent.

Prices of all silicomanganese grades (SMGR) - Mn-30 percent and Mn-25 percent and Mn-20 percent, fines and chemical grades also, have been increased by a marginal 0.5 percent.