India’s MOIL Limited sees 1% rise in manganese ore output in November 2025

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 165,000 mt in November 2025, a rise of one percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Thursday, December 4.

The company reported total sales of 137,000 mt during the month, a rise of three percent.

During the April-November period of the fiscal year 2025-26, MOIL achieved a cumulative production of 1.27 million mt, a rise of eight percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.