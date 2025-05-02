India’s MOIL Limited sees net profit rise 27% in Q4 FY 2024-25

Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited achieved a net profit of INR 1,156.50 million ($13.67 million) in the fourth quarter (January-April) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 27 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Thursday, May 1.

For the full fiscal year of 2024-25, MOIL Limited achieved a net profit of INR 3.81 billion ($45.11 million), a rise of 30 percent over the previous fiscal year.

Total income during the fourth quarter was reported at INR 4.58 billion ($54.16 million), a rise of 25 percent year on year.