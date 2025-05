Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited reported manganese ore production of 162,000 mt in April 2025, a rise of 1.5 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a statement issued by the ministry of mines on Monday, May 5.

A total of 11,453 meters of exploratory core drilling was completed during the month, representing a 58 percent rise over the corresponding month of the previous year.