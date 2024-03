Friday, 01 March 2024 14:05:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited has hiked prices of lower grade manganese ore, company sources said on Friday, March 1.

According to the sources, MOIL has increased the price of low grade manganese ore with Mn content of less than 44 percent by five percent, for current month deliveries.

However, the miner has kept the price of higher grade manganese ore with Mn content of more than 44 percent unchanged, the sources said.