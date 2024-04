Tuesday, 02 April 2024 14:51:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 1.75 million mt in the fiscal year 2023-24, up 34.61 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, April 2.

The company said that manganese ore production in March 2024 was recorded at 0.17 million mt, the highest-ever monthly output recorded by the miner.