India’s MOIL sees 15% rise in manganese ore output in February

Monday, 04 March 2024 15:02:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run company MOIL Limited has reported manganese ore production of 151,000 mt in February this year, up 15 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, March 4.

The company achieved sales of 156,000 mt in February this year, up 18 percent year on year.

During the April-February period of the fiscal year 2023-24, MOIL Limited reported total ore output of 1.58 million mt, a rise of 37 percent, while sales were recorded at 1.39 million mt, a rise of 32 percent, both year on year.