﻿
India’s MOIL Limited hikes prices of all grades of ferromanganese ore with immediate effect

Monday, 01 April 2024 14:34:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run miner MOIL Limited has increased prices of various grades of manganese ore by 3-6 percent with immediate effect, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, April 1.

It said that the prices of all ferro grade manganese ore (Mn content of 44 percent and above) have been hiked by six percent.

Prices of all ferro grade manganese ore (Mn content of less than 44 percent) have been increased by three percent.

Prices of all silico manganese grades (SMGR) (Mn 30 percent and Mn 25 percent) fines and chemical grades have been increased by three percent, according to the filing.


