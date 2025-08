India’s government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited achieved net profit of INR 515.50 million ($5.90 million) during the first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2025-26, a decline of 66.19 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Friday, August 1.

The company achieved total sales revenue of INR 3.48 billion ($39.86 million) during the quarter, a fall of 29.38 percent.