Indian government-run manganese ore miner MOIL Limited achieved a net profit of INR 637 million ($7.34 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 17.7 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, February 12.

The company achieved total revenue of INR 3.66 billion ($42.27 million) in the given quarter, a rise of 19.8 percent year on year.