India’s NMDC Limited sees 38% fall in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2024-25

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 09:43:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported consolidated a net profit of INR 14.12 billion ($169.99 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 37.81 percent year on year, according to a company statement.

The company reported total sales revenue of INR 64.89 billion ($780.80 million), a rise of 10.90 percent year on year.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the full fiscal year of 2024-25 was reported at INR 55.75 billion ($670.80 million), a fall of 0.40 percent, on total sales revenues of INR 213.07 billion ($2.56 billion), marking a rise of 20.61 percent, both year on year.


