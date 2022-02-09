﻿
India’s iron ore miner NMDC posts 2.8% decline in net profit for Q3

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:04:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a net profit of INR 20.5 billion ($274 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2021-22, down 2.8 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 9.

The company has reported net sales of INR 58.73 billion ($785 million) during the quarter, up 35 percent year on year.

On the operational front, NMDC has reported that its iron ore production during the third quarter was up 11 percent to 10.649 million mt, while its sales were up six percent to 9.84 million mt, year on year.


