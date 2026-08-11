Hyundai Steel returns to net profit in Q2 2026 amid higher sales and prices

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel has announced that its consolidated revenue amounted to KRW 6.11 trillion ($4.40 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, increasing by 6.4 percent quarter on quarter and by 2.7 percent year on year, supported by higher sales volumes and increased prices for key products.

The company's consolidated operating profit rose to KRW 58 billion ($41.8 million), compared to KRW 16 billion in the previous quarter, though it declined from KRW 102 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Hyundai Steel also returned to a net profit of KRW 12 billion, following a net loss of KRW 39 billion in the first quarter.

On a standalone basis, Hyundai Steel recorded an operating profit of KRW 11 billion, reversing its KRW 73 billion operating loss in the previous quarter, amid increased sales of high-value-added products, higher selling prices and cost reductions. Its total steel sales rose by 3.7 percent quarter on quarter to 4.42 million mt, comprising 3.02 million mt of flat products and 1.40 million mt of long products. Automotive steel sales increased to 1.28 million mt.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Steel expects domestic flat and long steel prices to remain supported by reduced low-priced imports, mill maintenance, supply adjustments and higher raw material costs. The steelmaker will continue expanding sales to the artificial intelligence and energy sectors while developing high-value-added products for next-generation nuclear power plants, hydrogen pipelines and hybrid vehicle components.